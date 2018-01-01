Even better than FaceTime, strongly recommend it
@Ehsan Karimi
I like it great to talk to your family and friends 5 stars
@Talking Kit Katz
It's a great reliable app, for free live video, voice and text chat
@Hany Magar
Very nice just talk voice and video call clear thanks
@murugan rakku
This is great application.... Greater than anyone.... Get it pepz, sure you guys won't regret. 😍😍😍😍😍😍 Keep it up men
@Dm Ber
I love this app. I think it's great for teenagers and perfectly safe. I even use it to call some of my friends
@Gabby Ingram
Better connection rate than Skype, less battery used, fun features. Great overall and i love it. Definitely replacing Skype with this
@Mahto Aitken
انه ممتاز جداً جداً
@sallan The queen
Entretenimento e o que preciso chat teclando e muito mais que nem imaginava que seria possivel
@wilson Fairys Lins
* Data charges may apply. Check with your provider for details.
* Data charges may apply. Check with your provider for details.