Bridge The Distance
Get closer to everyone you love with simple, fun and high quality video calling on iOS and Android.
Perfect For Friends & Family
See why people love to use JusTalk!

Even better than FaceTime, strongly recommend it

@Ehsan Karimi

I like it great to talk to your family and friends 5 stars

@Talking Kit Katz

It's a great reliable app, for free live video, voice and text chat

@Hany Magar

Very nice just talk voice and video call clear thanks

@murugan rakku

This is great application.... Greater than anyone.... Get it pepz, sure you guys won't regret. 😍😍😍😍😍😍 Keep it up men

@Dm Ber

I love this app. I think it's great for teenagers and perfectly safe. I even use it to call some of my friends

@Gabby Ingram

Better connection rate than Skype, less battery used, fun features. Great overall and i love it. Definitely replacing Skype with this

@Mahto Aitken

انه ممتاز جداً جداً

@sallan The queen

Entretenimento e o que preciso chat teclando e muito mais que nem imaginava que seria possivel

@wilson Fairys Lins

Best Video Calling
- Up to 720P video calling experience.
- Switch smoothly under Wi-Fi, 3G and 4G connections.
- See clearly even in the dark with night vision.
- Free* of charge, all over the world.

* Data charges may apply. Check with your provider for details.

Endless Fun While Calling
- Draw and share doodles, stickers and photos in real-time.
- Challenge your friends in enjoyable games during the call.

Memories Recording
- Record and save your video & voice call with just a tap.
- The recorded files stay available in your "Memories".

Lively Messaging
- Send text, emoji and photos to your friends.
- Save photos, forward message history and share name cards to make things easier.

Secure Data Encryption
- Information and call data are end-to-end encrypted.
- Only you and the person you communicate with can see, read, or listen to them.

Join In
Download JusTalk and start chatting now!
Bridge The Distance
Get closer to everyone you love with simple, fun and high quality video calling on iOS and Android.
Perfect For Friends & Family
See why people love to use JusTalk!
Even better than FaceTime, strongly recommend it
@Ehsan Karimi
I like it great to talk to your family and friends 5 stars
@Talking Kit Katz
It's a great reliable app, for free live video, voice and text chat
@Hany Magar
Very nice just talk voice and video call clear thanks
@murugan rakku
This is great application.... Greater than anyone.... Get it pepz, sure you guys won't regret. 😍😍😍😍😍😍 Keep it up men
@Dm Ber
I love this app. I think it's great for teenagers and perfectly safe. I even use it to call some of my friends
@Gabby Ingram
Better connection rate than Skype, less battery used, fun features. Great overall and i love it. Definitely replacing Skype with this
@Mahto Aitken
انه ممتاز جداً جداً
@sallan The queen
Entretenimento e o que preciso chat teclando e muito mais que nem imaginava que seria possivel
@wilson Fairys Lins
Best Video Calling
- Up to 720P video calling experience.
- Switch smoothly under Wi-Fi, 3G and 4G connections.
- See clearly even in the dark with night vision.
- Free* of charge, all over the world.

* Data charges may apply. Check with your provider for details.

Endless Fun While Calling
- Draw and share doodles, stickers and photos in real-time.
- Challenge your friends in enjoyable games during the call.

Memories Recording
- Record and save your video & voice call with just a tap.
- The recorded files stay available in your "Memories".

Lively Messaging
- Send text, emoji and photos to your friends.
- Save photos, forward message history and share name cards to make things easier.

Secure Data Encryption
- Information and call data are end-to-end encrypted.
- Only you and the person you communicate with can see, read, or listen to them.

Join In
Download JusTalk and start chatting now!
JusTalk
Company
Download
Community
Copyright © 2018 Ningbo Jus Internet Technology Co., Ltd. All rights reserved. #US1 Legal | Terms | Privacy中文
Copyright © 2018 Ningbo Jus Internet Technology Co., Ltd. All rights reserved. #US1 Legal | Terms | Privacy中文